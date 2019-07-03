This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Messi slams 'bulls**t' officiating after Argentina's Copa America exit

The Argentina star was furious following last night’s semi-final defeat to Brazil in Belo Horizonte.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 11:17 AM
41 minutes ago 1,497 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4708080
Lionel Messi pictured during last night's Copa America semi-final between Argentina and Brazil.
Image: Pedro Vilela
Lionel Messi pictured during last night's Copa America semi-final between Argentina and Brazil.
Lionel Messi pictured during last night's Copa America semi-final between Argentina and Brazil.
Image: Pedro Vilela

AN ANGRY LIONEL Messi blasted the refereeing after Argentina were denied two penalties in their Copa America semi-final loss to Brazil.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino saw Brazil overcome Argentina 2-0 in Belo Horizonte last night.

However, Argentina hit the woodwork twice through Sergio Aguero and Messi, and twice had penalty shouts turned down.

Nicolas Otamendi went down under a heavy challenge from Arthur following a corner, and Aguero appeared to be brought down by Dani Alves, the latter occurring just before Firmino’s sealer.

Messi felt Argentina deserved two spot-kicks, with VAR – which has dominated headlines at the Copa America – not asking the referee to look at either incident.

“They were not better than us. They found the net early and the second goal came from a penalty [to Aguero] they didn’t award,” Messi told reporters.

“They [the officials] had booked a lot of bullshit, but they didn’t even check the VAR, that’s incredible.

“That happened all over the game. At the first glance of contact, they ruled in their [Brazil's] favour and this kind of bullshit distracted us from the game.

“There is no excuses for us, but we need to review this, analyse it and let’s hope Conmebol does something about it.”

Messi, whose wait for a first senior trophy with the national team continues, praised Argentina’s performance against Brazil.

“I think we played a great game. We made a great effort and they were not superior to us,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

