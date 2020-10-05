BE PART OF THE TEAM

Jimmy Butler carries Miami Heat to 11-point win over LA Lakers

The Heat secured their first win of the NBA Finals series.

By Press Association Monday 5 Oct 2020, 7:44 AM
1 hour ago 1,241 Views 1 Comment
Main man: Jimmy Butler.

THE MIAMI HEAT rallied behind a 40-point performance from Jimmy Butler to upset the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 and nab their first win of the NBA Finals series.

A Lakers victory seemed to be all but certain prior to tip-off when Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic were ruled out of the game with injury.

However just as they have done all playoffs, Miami opened the game with plenty of energy and commitment on both sides of the ball to take a narrow three-point advantage into the second quarter.

But despite going on multiple runs over the next two quarters, the Heat were unable to sustain any long-term momentum and looked to be out of punches to throw when the Lakers took back the lead with just under nine minutes remaining.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Butler simply refused to allow Miami to go down 3-0 as he willed the Heat on to one last game-clinching run.

He finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to become just the third player in history to post a 40-point triple-double in the finals.

Meanwhile, LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Game four takes place on Wednesday.

 

