Dublin teen earns praise for adding 'element of surprise' to Championship leaders

19-YEAR-OLD Dublin-born attacker Sinclair Armstrong has earned praise after an impressive display for Championship leaders QPR last night.

The Ireland U19 international made an impact after being handed a surprise start, winning an 18th-minute penalty following a fine individual run as his side beat Cardiff 3-0.

The incident had a dramatic effect on the game, with Jack Simpson also shown a straight red card for bringing down the youngster.

Armstrong came through the underage system at Shamrock Rovers before moving across the water.

Loan spells at Torquay United and Aldershot Town have aided his development, while he has gone on to make nine appearances for QPR this season, although last night was his first start in the Championship.

Afterwards, QPR boss Michael Beale told the club’s official website:

“I think we gave an element of surprise by starting young Sinclair Armstrong. Didn’t he do fantastically well for the penalty, which obviously with the red card, was a big moment in the game?”

He continued: “You can see that it is a changing room that really likes each other, they work their socks off for one another. I thought Lyndon [Dykes] and Sinclair did that tonight and pulled the rest of the team along.

“It is a really good place at the minute. We keep saying it — it is early in the season, but it is a marker of where we’re trying to go.

“In terms of this project, what we’re trying to do is promote from within if people are good enough. Sinclair has waited patiently and he took his opportunity tonight.”

Meanwhile, Beale was flattered to be offered the opportunity to talk to Wolves over their managerial vacancy — but feels he still has work to do at Loftus Road.

The 42-year-old has impressed in his first job in management, taking Rangers to the top of the Sky Bet Championship following the Cardiff win.

Wolves had made Beale, who was assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa before joining QPR in the summer, the club’s top choice to replace Bruno Lage.

However, after being notified of a formal approach late on Wednesday evening, Beale opted against holding discussions with the Premier League club.

“Wolves is a fantastic football club and it was a real privilege to be asked to speak to them, but I didn’t think it was the right moment because I entered into an agreement here,” Beale said in an interview with the club media.

“Integrity and loyalty are big things for me, and if they are the values you live by you have to be strong.

“I have been all-in here and I have asked other people to be all-in so I can’t be the first person to run away from the ship.

“I don’t think we are anywhere near where I want QPR to be. We have a lot to do but I’m excited by it.”

Wolves, who sit 18th in the Premier League, will continue their search for a permanent new boss.

Steve Davis and James Collins are set to continue in their interim roles for Sunday’s Premier League game against fellow strugglers Leicester at Molineux.

Former boss Nuno Espirito Santo was a surprise contender, but Wolves did not progress with any interest, while ex-coach Rob Edwards and former Lyon boss Peter Bosz have also been spoken to.

Additional reporting by Press Association