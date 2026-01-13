Michael Carrick ‘agrees deal in principle’ to become Man Utd interim head coach

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE agreed a deal in principle to appoint Michael Carrick as their interim head coach.

Carrick emerged as the frontrunner after the club spoke both to the 44-year-old and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about taking charge in a role which would be due to run until the end of the season.

The Press Association understands that Carrick became the main focus of talks on Monday and the former United captain has now come to an agreement with the club.

Official confirmation of the appointment is set to come later on Tuesday.

Carrick previously took charge of United in a caretaker role for three matches after Solskjaer was sacked as manager in late 2021, having previously worked under both Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho in United’s first-team coaching staff.

The former England midfielder, who made 464 appearances for United during a 12-year stint in which he won five Premier League titles and lifted the Champions League, won two and drew one of those matches before Ralf Rangnick took charge for the rest of the season.

He was named Middlesbrough boss in October 2022 and reached the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in his first season, but was dismissed last summer.

Rooney, a team-mate of Carrick’s for the majority of his time at Old Trafford, has backed the appointment.

Speaking on BBC Sport’s The Wayne Rooney Show, the 40-year-old former England captain said: “I was with him in Barbados last week! So obviously none of us saw this coming. Michael is a very clever person and he’ll command respect from the dressing room.”

Asked whether he would join Carrick’s staff, if asked, Rooney laughed. “Of course I would! I think it’s a no-brainer if that’s the situation.

“I think what the club needs is people around the place, whether Michael goes in, whether Fletch (Darren Fletcher), John O’Shea, myself, you need people around who know the football club, (people like) Roy Keane…

“Having people who know the club, who care for the club, people who understand what it takes to be a Manchester United player. I think that’s where the club needs to be.

“We spoke earlier in this season about how it’s lost that identity, that family feel. I think it’s a great opportunity to bring the spirit of Manchester United back into the club.”

Ruben Amorim was sacked as United boss on January 5, a day after making pointed comments in a post-match press conference at Leeds, to bring to an end a 14-month reign in which United slumped to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Former United and Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher took charge of the team on a temporary basis, but saw his side held to a 2-2 draw at Burnley last Wednesday night before they were knocked out of the FA Cup in a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

United’s next match is at home to rivals Manchester City on Saturday. Players had two pre-planned days off on Monday and Tuesday before reporting back to Carrington on Wednesday.

United also held talks with Solskjaer, who was previously in charge from December 2018 to November 2021, having initially been named as caretaker following Mourinho’s exit before taking the job on a permanent basis.

The Norwegian earned a second-placed finish in the Premier League and guided the club to the Europa League final in the 2020-21 campaign, but was dismissed after a poor start the following season.