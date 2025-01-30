Michael Cheika to leave Leicester head coach role after declining to extend contract

ENGLISH RUGBY GIANTS Leicester have said head coach Michael Cheika will leave at the end of the season after he opted not to extend his contract with the Premiership club.

The 57-year-old Australian signed a one-year deal before the start of the current season but said last week talks about his future had been pushed back following a humiliating 80-12 defeat by Toulouse in the European Champions Cup.

“Leicester Tigers can confirm that Michael Cheika will not continue in his role as head coach beyond the current season,” the club said in a statement.

“Cheika joined the club ahead of the current campaign on a one-year deal.”

Chief executive Andrea Pinchen said the club had wanted the former Australia and Argentina coach — who guided the Wallabies to the 2015 Rugby World Cup final — to stay longer.

“While disappointed, given the positive influence Michael has had since joining us in the summer, we were always aware of this being a one-year deal and we have been transparent with players, staff, and supporters on that point,” she said.

“As we have said throughout Michael’s tenure, we would have liked to have extended his time in the head coach role but understand why that can’t happen.

“Knowing it was a one-year contract, the club has been running a recruitment process to find a suitable replacement.”

Former Leicester prop and ex-Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has been touted as a potential successor.

Leicester are fourth in the Premiership table and have reached the last 16 of the European Champions Cup.

