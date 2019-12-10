This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two-time All-Ireland winner Duignan elected Offaly GAA chairman

The Durrow clubman was appointed to the role at the county convention.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 8:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,973 Views 4 Comments
Michael Duignan is the new Offaly GAA chairman.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
TWO-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Michael Duignan has been elected chairman of Offaly GAA following a meeting of the county convention on Tuesday.

Duignan edged out the long-serving chairman Tommy Byrne for the role, with 76 of the 138 votes being awarded to the Durrow clubman.

Byrne, who was elected for his second stint as chairman in 2016, received 62 votes at the convention. He previously served as chairman in 2003 and 2004, while also spending time as assistant secretary and secretary. 

There was one spoiled vote at this evening’s convention.

Duignan was part of a representative group that met in Tullamore earlier this year to discuss their concerns over the direction of Offaly GAA and determine if there was an ”appetite for change” in the county.

The group also featured former Offaly hurler and manager Brian Whelahan, ex-county footballer Stephen Darby, Clara natives Brian Gavin and Dervill Dolan, and Edenderry’s Colm Cummins.

They met with Byrne and indicated that a change of leadership was required, a notion which he shot down at the time. 

Following Duignan’s election as chairman, Offaly GAA said:

“We wish Michael well in this new role. A special word of thanks to Tommy Byrne for his years of service to Offaly County Board.”

Meanwhile, Mary Dunne has stepped down as Offaly PRO.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

