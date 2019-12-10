Two-time All-Ireland winner Duignan elected Offaly GAA chairman

TWO-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Michael Duignan has been elected chairman of Offaly GAA following a meeting of the county convention on Tuesday.

Duignan edged out the long-serving chairman Tommy Byrne for the role, with 76 of the 138 votes being awarded to the Durrow clubman.

Byrne, who was elected for his second stint as chairman in 2016, received 62 votes at the convention. He previously served as chairman in 2003 and 2004, while also spending time as assistant secretary and secretary.

There was one spoiled vote at this evening’s convention.

Duignan was part of a representative group that met in Tullamore earlier this year to discuss their concerns over the direction of Offaly GAA and determine if there was an ”appetite for change” in the county.

The group also featured former Offaly hurler and manager Brian Whelahan, ex-county footballer Stephen Darby, Clara natives Brian Gavin and Dervill Dolan, and Edenderry’s Colm Cummins.

They met with Byrne and indicated that a change of leadership was required, a notion which he shot down at the time.

A special word of thanks to Tommy Byrne for his years of service to Offaly County Board — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) December 10, 2019

Following Duignan’s election as chairman, Offaly GAA said:

“We wish Michael well in this new role. A special word of thanks to Tommy Byrne for his years of service to Offaly County Board.”

Meanwhile, Mary Dunne has stepped down as Offaly PRO.

1/4 The time has come for me to bid a fond farewell to @Offaly_GAA

It has been a rollercoaster of 15 odd years where I gained invaluable experiences and friends along the way.

At all times the County, Clubs & Players were to the forefront of my mind in any role I undertook. — Mary Dunne (@maryballyfore) December 10, 2019

