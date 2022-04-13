Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 13 April 2022
Michael Lowry agrees new long-term contract with Ulster

It comes after Robert Baloucoune and Stewart Moore also agreed new contracts.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 13 Apr 2022, 10:04 PM
58 minutes ago 1,239 Views 1 Comment
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MICHAEL LOWRY IS the latest Ulster player to sign a three-year contract with the province.

The deal will keep the 23-year old at the club until at least the summer of 2025. It comes after Robert Baloucoune and Stewart Moore also agreed to extend their stay.

The full-back was rewarded for superb form this season with an Ireland debut against Italy during the Six Nations. 

“Mike has played a fundamental part in our squad, developing over the last number of years into a Test level 15,” said head coach Dan McFarland.

“This progression has not been a surprise, it comes from his in-built determination and toughness, a standout desire to constantly develop and stardust that not many players possess.

“He has had a phenomenal season, and I know Mike will be at the forefront of whatever this group of players achieves going forward.”

Michael Lowry added:

“I’m delighted to extend my time with Ulster. I’m excited to see what we can achieve in the next few seasons, and I definitely want to be a part of something special with this group.”

