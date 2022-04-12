Ulster lock down young talent Stewart Moore with new deal

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE tied down 22-year-old Stewart Moore with a contract extension that will keep him at Ravenhill until the summer of 2025.

The Ballymoney man can play at inside and outside centre and starred at full-back against Cardiff in Belfast recently.

“It is really encouraging to have Stewart sign-on with Ulster for a further three seasons,” said head coach, Dan McFarland. “He is a versatile player who is set to bring a lot to the province in the years ahead.

Advertisement

“Stewart has a good all-round skill set and is a lovely balanced runner who can cause defences problems. I look forward to seeing Stewart develop over the coming years.”

Moore, who made his first senior appearance for the province in 2019, thinks Ulster is the right location to continue his development.

“I am pleased to be continuing my career at my home club – and I look forward to progressing as a player and person, and there is no better place to do that than here at Ulster.

“It’s very exciting to be part of such a young squad that is constantly competing for championships, and feared whether it’s in the URC or Europe.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

In the final episode of the series, The Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – welcomes comedian Killian Sundermann in to studio. The online funnyman fills us in on his schools rugby days, gaining recognition during the pandemic, making his stand-up debut and travelling around Europe in a van. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud