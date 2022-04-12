Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 12 April 2022
Ulster lock down young talent Stewart Moore with new deal

The versatile back has earned a new contract.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 3:23 PM
1 hour ago 913 Views 0 Comments
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE tied down 22-year-old Stewart Moore with a contract extension that will keep him at Ravenhill until the summer of 2025.

The Ballymoney man can play at inside and outside centre and starred at full-back against Cardiff in Belfast recently. 

“It is really encouraging to have Stewart sign-on with Ulster for a further three seasons,”  said head coach, Dan McFarland. “He is a versatile player who is set to bring a lot to the province in the years ahead.

“Stewart has a good all-round skill set and is a lovely balanced runner who can cause defences problems. I look forward to seeing Stewart develop over the coming years.”

Moore, who made his first senior appearance for the province in 2019, thinks Ulster is the right location to continue his development. 

“I am pleased to be continuing my career at my home club – and I look forward to progressing as a player and person, and there is no better place to do that than here at Ulster.

“It’s very exciting to be part of such a young squad that is constantly competing for championships, and feared whether it’s in the URC or Europe.”

