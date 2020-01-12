This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A winning Sigerson start as manager for Michael Murphy to set up north-west quarter-final

Murphy’s Letterkenny IT won out on their Sigerson Cup debut today.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 7:12 PM
Michael Murphy saw his Letterkenny IT team win today.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

DONEGAL STAR MICHAEL Murphy made a winning start as a manager today as Letterkenny IT won out in their debut Sigerson Cup.

Murphy saw his charges triumph 1-17 to 3-4 away to Athlone IT and the success sets up a quarter-final tie next weekend away to IT Sligo, who saw off UL today by 0-8 to 0-5 in their first round game.

IT Carlow enjoyed a successful trip to Kerry as they defeated IT Tralee by 3-9 to 1-13. Despite trailing 1-10 to 0-7 in the 49th minute, the Carlow outfit notched three late goals to win out against a Tralee team who featured Kerry attacking star David Clifford. Their reward is a trip to Cork to face reigning champions UCC who overturned NUI Galway.

UCD required extra-time before seeing off Ulster University by 0-13 to 0-11 and they’ll now entertain St Mary’s, victorious by 11 points today against Maynooth University. DCU will take on Queen’s University in the remaining quarter-final clash after they won their games over the weekend.

In the Fitzgibbon Cup group stages there were successes in the other group games for Maynooth University, IT Carlow, Waterford IT and Mary Immaculate College.

Results

Fitzgibbon Cup

Group A
Trinity College 0-15 Maynooth University 0-16

Group B
Limerick IT 1-14 Waterford IT 1-23
TU Dublin 1-10 Mary Immaculate College 1-19

Group D
IT Carlow 3-20 UCD 2-16

Sigerson Cup first round

IT Sligo 0-8 UL 0-5
Athlone IT 3-4 Letterkenny IT 1-17
Maynooth University 0-9 St Mary’s Belfast 2-14
IT Tralee 1-13 IT Carlow 3-9
UCD 0-13 Ulster University 0-11

