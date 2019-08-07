Donegal and Cork stars claim latest GAA player of the month awards

The PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month for July, footballer Michael Murphy of Donegal, and hurler, Patrick Horgan of Cork. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

DONEGAL CAPTAIN MICHAEL Murphy and Cork star forward Patrick Horgan landed the PWC GAA/GPA player of the month awards for July earlier today.

Although both sides are now out of their respective All-Ireland championships and these accolades come as little consolation, the pair really impressed last month.

Murphy was a vital driving force through Donegal’s Super 8s campaign, leading the way in their win over Meath and again, in their dramatic draw with Kerry at Croke Park. The Glenswilly man’s last-minute free-kick brought that one level — and brought his handsome contribution on the day to 1-7. Against the Royals, he chipped in with 0-3.

Source: PwCIreland/Twitter.

The curtain came down on Declan Bonner’s Ulster champions’ season after defeat to Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday evening, however.

Horgan also well and truly caught the eye in the month of July, his massive 3-10 in Cork’s All-Ireland quarter-final a huge talking point afterwards. The Rebels bowed out to Kilkenny that day, though, despite the Glen Rovers sharpshooter’s huge tally, of which 2-2 came from play.

The award comes as Horgan’s second of such for 2019, after he also collected the PwC GAA/GPA accolade for May.

Source: PwCIreland/Twitter.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!