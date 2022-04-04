'He’s dropped his guard and is being himself' - Praise for Obafemi after he makes history for Swansea

MICHAEL OBAFEMI IS in the best run of form of his still-embryonic career, netting twice in Swansea’s 4-0 hammering of Welsh rivals Cardiff City on Saturday.

The victory secured a remarkable slice of history: this was the first league double secured by either side in the fixture’s 110-year history. Obafemi scored the first and fourth goals of the rout, the latter his sixth goal in six games.

“It’s an incredible feeling. In the build up we talked about making history and the mood in the camp all week was amazing. We knew we could do it”, said the 21-year-old. “I was happy to score two goals and, for me, I felt this was the biggest game of my career.

“The fans were amazing, we know what the game means to them, and I wanted to show them what sort of player I am, and I hope I did that. We have written our names into the history books and it is a fantastic feeling that we just want to soak up.”

Though he hasn’t been capped for Ireland since Martin O’Neill gave him his senior debut against Denmark in the Nations League in November 2018 – and hasn’t yet featured in a squad under Stephen Kenny – Obafemi was under consideration for the recent friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania. He didn’t link up, however, citing concern over his hamstrings. Fifa’s new rules do technically allow Obafemi to play for Nigeria if he wants, but there’s no suggestion that is in the work and Kenny doesn’t doubt his commitment to Ireland.

Though fit at the moment, Obafemi’s years at Southampton were dogged with persistent hamstring issues, with this season the first in his career in which he has finally been able to string games together.

He only once completed more than 85 minutes in a game for Southampton, but has started 11 of Swansea’s last 12 games and gone beyond the 85-minute mark in six of them.

“I put it down to finding a level of consistency in his daily approach and his willingness to accept criticism and be honest with me and his team-mates,” said manger Russell Martin of Obafemi’s form. “Most of all, he’s dropped his guard and is being himself.

“He’s just worked really hard, good attitude and the rest comes. He’s showing glimpses of his potential and hopefully he’ll become a really big player for us. It wasn’t easy for him to come in and settle but for him to be doing what he’s doing is nice to see. I’m really proud of him because he’s come a long way on and off the pitch and he needs to continue growing like the rest of the young guys do with us.”