Ex-international referee Michelle O'Neill selected as Fianna Fáil general election candidate

FIANNA FÁIL HAS selected former international football referee Michelle O’Neill as their candidate for the Wexford constituency in the upcoming general election. She will be joined on the party ticket by TD James Browne.

O’Neill said that the party’s investment in female sport was a key aspect in her decision to run.

“Fianna Fáil believes in the power of women in sport and that has been shown by the overall percentage of women on boards across the sport sector that I have seen firsthand, which stands at 45%.

“I am someone who has broken glass ceilings throughout my career, I pledge to continue to do that,” she said.

Tánaiste Mícheál Martin said that he was “delighted” to welcome her as the party’s additional candidate.

“Michelle is one of the country’s most accomplished female referees with an impressive career in sports. She brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to positive progress,” he said.

O’Neill, who is originally from Enniscorthy, retired from refereeing last month, and had a long and decorated career.

In 2019, she became the Irish person to officiate at a FIFA World Cup Final, overseeing the United States’ 2-0 victory against the Netherlands.

Later that year, she was part of the first all-female refereeing team to UEFA Men’s Super Cup Final, when Liverpool and Chelsea met in Istanbul, Turkey.

Last year, she travelled to Australia and New Zealand with the Irish Women’s National Team, as they competed in their first ever FIFA World Cup.

Her third World Cup, she was the only Irish match official selected for the 2023 edition.

Written by Steven Fox and posted on TheJournal.ie