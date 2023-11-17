'It's a huge boost for us as a group': Bohan going again with All-Ireland champions

MICK BOHAN STAYING on as Dublin ladies senior football manager is a major boost, says star forward Caoimhe O’Connor.

It was confirmed last month that Bohan would remain in situ for one more term, having guided the Sky Blues to All-Ireland glory once again in 2023.

Next season will be his eighth in-a-row at the helm, having managed Dublin to five All-Ireland titles — including four on the bounce from 2017 to 2020 — since assuming his second stint.

“It’s such a boost for us as a group,” O’Connor said.

Advertisement

“Mick has been involved since 2017, he’s been the only manager that I’ve had at senior level. That’s a huge boost for us. We’re used to him, we’re settled under him and everyone’s delighted that he’s staying on board for another year.

“He’s just so knowledgeable of the game and his style of play and what he brings. I know he’s been involved in other county set-ups and in successful club set-ups. I know he was down in Clare for a while and he was successful there. I think he’s just so knowledgeable within his game, and he brings that into us. It’s just great to have him.”

“We would work on our skills all the time, which are the fundamentals of the game,” she added, offering further insight into her fellow Clontarf clubperson.

“I think if you’re getting those things right, then you can get the other more complex stuff right, but that would be something that he would always go after and that’s kind of been ingrained in us as well.”

O’Connor reflects fondly on a successful 2023, in which Dublin returned to the top table of ladies football after a two-year hiatus. They defeated Kerry in August’s All-Ireland final, avenging for the 2021 decider loss to Meath and last year’s quarter-final exit at the hands of Donegal.

“It was a great year. Coming from 2021 and 2022 when we weren’t successful, that was obviously a hard time for us in Dublin. To get back on top this year was great. We had so many new players come in at the start of the year, we didn’t really know how it was gonna go.

SPORTSFILE. Caoimhe O'Connor was speaking at the launch of Staycity Aparthotels as Dublin GAA's new main sponsor. SPORTSFILE.

“We probably peaked at the right time. We performed well in the All-Ireland final and we got Brendan Martin back. Not being successful the last two years really drove us on and put that hunger inside you and built the hunger as a group. We just drove on this year, we wanted to be successful and we got there.”

It was O’Connor’s third Celtic Cross, but first final as a starting player. The 23-year-old has been recognised with an All-Star nomination, and is one of 12 Dublin players in the running at tomorrow night’s gala banquet at The Bonnington Hotel, Dublin.

“Obviously, my family are so proud of me for getting nominated, they’re excited for the day out, they’ll all be there with me,” O’Connor, who is in her final year of a social care degree in college, concluded.

“As a player, you probably play it down a bit more because you’re playing for so long and you’ve been involved in big days and big occasions. Obviously the individual accolades are great, but once we’re successful and we’ve won the All-Ireland, the individual things don’t matter too much.

“We’ll see how we get on and it’ll be an enjoyable night either way.”

Staycity Aparthotels has been announced as the new main sponsor of Dublin GAA. The Dublin-based and Irish-owned company has agreed to a five-year deal to incorporate sponsorship of the Dublin men’s and ladies football, hurling, and camogie teams.