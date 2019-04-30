This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Mick McCarthy sends best wishes to 'promising footballer' Tega Agberhiere following acid attack

The Irish manager says all victims of Thursday’s horror attack are in his thoughts.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 6:17 PM
51 minutes ago 5,233 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4613516
Irish manager Mick McCarthy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Irish manager Mick McCarthy.
Irish manager Mick McCarthy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Mick McCarthy has sent his best wishes to the victims of Thursday’s acid attack in Waterford, with Irish underage international Tega Agberhiere among those injured. 

“I was shocked to hear what happened to Tega and his friends in Waterford”, said McCarthy, “and I am sure I speak on behalf of everyone involved with football in Ireland when I wish them all well as they recover from the effects of this attack.

“I know Tega is a very promising young footballer and I hope and pray that he is back on the pitch in the very near future. My best wishes to Tega, to his friends and to their families.”

Tega was one of three teenage boys attacked with a chemical in Waterford on Thursday night, and his mother Christy told WLRFM last night that he was still in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

He was moved to a Cork hospital today due to the severity of his injuries, which are understood to be first-degree burns. He told WLRFM today that he was “getting better”, and that he was able to see a bit more every day having feared he would never see again in the immediate aftermath of the attack. 

His mother told the local radio station that Tega and his friends were confronted by four people wearing ‘skeleton’ masks on Thursday evening. One of the four was holding a golf club, Tega’s mother said, and another was holding a bottle with a liquid in it. He splashed it on the three teenagers, hitting Tega in the face.

“It was like an acid burning his face, and they ran away,” his mother said.

Republic of Ireland U17 manager Colin O’Brien also wished Tega well. 

“It is very upsetting to hear about the incident involving Tega and I hope that he can complete a speedy recovery.

“Tega was in with us at U17 level and he had a great attitude as well as a lot of ability. All of the lads in the squad and the staff send on their best wishes to him and his family.”

That sentiment has also been echoed by Irish U16 manager Paul Osam. 

“Tega worked with us with the U16 group last season and was part of the squad for the Victory Shield in Northern Ireland in late 2017 and for a double header in Romania that same year.

“He came across as a nice, quiet lad who loved his football and I can only wish him well with his recovery.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin and Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

