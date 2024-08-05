Leitrim appoint Mickey Graham as new senior football boss

MICKEY GRAHAM HAS tonight been appointed the new Leitrim senior football manager.

Graham’s appointment was rubber-stamped at a Leitrim GAA management committee meeting.

The 2024 season saw Graham serve as Leitrim assistant manager alongside outgoing boss Andy Moran.

Before working with the Mayo native, he had been at the helm of the Cavan senior footballers for five seasons, guiding them to Ulster glory in 2020.

Leitrim GAA Team Management Announcement - https://t.co/Zubywghl2k



Leitrim GAA at its Management Committee meeting tonight approved the appointment of Cavan native Mickey Graham to be the Leitrim Senior Football Team Manag... pic.twitter.com/bVMe3vIRAq — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) August 5, 2024

Graham’s appointment is subject to approval at the next meeting of the Leitrim county board, with a three-year spell in charge planned, subject to review.

His backroom team wil be finalised once the approval process by the county board has been concluded.

Leitrim have been without a manager since Moran’s exit at the start of last month. He had been steering Leitrim’s fortunes for three years and guided them to promotion to Division 3 of the football league this year, before a Tailteann Cup exit at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

Andy Moran and Mickey Graham. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO