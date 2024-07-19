Longford great Mickey Quinn calls time on 13-year inter-county career

LONGFORD GAELIC FOOTBALL legend Mickey Quinn has retired from inter-county football at the age of 34.

Quinn, who began his senior career with his native county after a three-year stint in AFL with Essendon, made the first of his 139 Longford appearances in 2012.

Longford went on to win the Division 3 league title that same year, beating Wexford in the final. Centre-back Quinn was nominated for an All-Star later that summer.

The Killoe Young Emmets clubman was capped by Ireland during their 2015 International Rules series against Australia.

As he turned into his 30s, Quinn, already established as a footballing great in his county, captained Longford between 2020 and 2022.

What a phenomenal contribution to Longford football by Mickey Quinn who, after 13 years and 139 appearances, has decided to hang up his inter-county boots.



Thank you, Mickey, for the unforgettable memories, the incredible matchdays, and for being a shining example to countless… pic.twitter.com/adQkMriTYS — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) July 19, 2024

On Friday, Quinn posted on X: “On to the next chapter. 13 good years.”

Longford GAA said of Quinn’s retirement: “What a phenomenal contribution to Longford football by Mickey Quinn who, after 13 years and 139 appearances, has decided to hang up his inter-county boots.

Thank you, Mickey, for the unforgettable memories, the incredible matchdays, and for being a shining example to countless young supporters who saw you as their hero. Your service to Longford GAA has been truly exceptional and we wish you well in the future.

Gaelic Players Association CEO Tom Parsons also posted a message acknowledging Quinn’s contribution to Longford and inter-county football, saying: “Congrats Mickey Quinn, class player, leader and role model for Longford GAA and as a player rep for the (GPA).”