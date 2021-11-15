Micky Ward: Jason Quigley's great, but Demetrius Andrade is my guy

IRISH-AMERICAN BOXING LEGEND Micky Ward says Friday night’s world-title fight in Manchester, New Hampshire will be the only time he’ll ever root against an Irishman, as Donegal’s Jason Quigley challenges ‘his guy’, American middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade.

Ward, a native of Massachusetts who fought twice in the neighbouring state of New Hampshire as a professional (including in the 2001 Ring Magazine Fight of the Year versus Emanuel Augustus), anticipates that Irish fans on the East Coast will show up in force to back Quigley (19-0, 14KOs) in five nights’ time — but he hopes they will depart the SNHU Arena disappointed as Rhode Island’s ‘Boo Boo’ (30-0, 18KOs) seeks to defend his 160-pound crown and secure a date with a fellow champion.

Ward said of fellow New England man Andrade: “I’ve known Boo Boo for years. He’s the real deal, he always comes to win, he’s a born winner.

I was telling him that this is the only time I am going to go against an Irishman as Boo Boo is my guy! He’s an elite fighter but he’s also a great kid. I wish Jason all the luck in the world in the fight, he’s a great fighter too but Demetrius is my man.

“I’m Irish and if it was anyone but Demetrius fighting, I’d be rooting for Jason. But Boo Boo is like family to me, so I have to back him.

“Demetrius can really fight. He can switch, he’s got power, speed; he brings everything and he’s tough with a good chin. He’s the full package, an all-round great fighter that can adapt to any style.

I know that the Irish fans are going to come out and they are crazy in the best way. If they are out in force it’s going to be loud. They are great fans and they get behind their guy.

Challenger Quigley, who spent yesterday meeting members of the Boston Fire Department before making the short trip to Manchester, believes Irish supporters will outnumber those of Andrade in the 10,000-capacity arena come fight night.

And while he hopes they won’t have to bellow him off the canvas, Quigley believes the Irish noise may prove pivotal during potentially sticky moments during the 12-round bout.

Jason Quigley celebrating a victory earlier in his career. Source: Eoin Mundow/INPHO

“We all know how loud and proud they are and that’s giving me more excitement, and these are the types of things as well that can get fighters through a difficult period of a fight.

When you are in the ring and you are hurt, you go down, something is not going to plan – when you hear the crowd roaring you on that can give you the extra lift and percentage to get you over the line. Hopefully it won’t come to that, but I know that the support is going to be there and I’m grateful for the fans that have been messaging me and that are coming to the fight.

“In the build-up to the fight it’s about controlling emotions, the nervous energy,” Quigley added. “You have the natural excitement inside of course, but I have a job to do on 19 November: to get in there and take care of business. That’s been the mindset for me, I have prepared as hard for this fight as any other that I’ve had.”

Ward, meanwhile, can’t wait for Friday’s action in his neck of the woods, with three more world-title fights propping up Andrade-Quigley on a show promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA.

“It’s great to have massive fights in New Hampshire. I fought here a few times and it’s great to see such a massive card coming to Manchester. I had the fight of the year here in 2001 with Emmanuel. It was a great fight, crazy fight and New Hampshire is close to me — right up the street from Massachusetts, so it brings back great memories and I’m looking forward to next Friday.”