Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 26 December 2021
Advertisement

Middlesbrough jump into play-off places as Covid decimates day of Championship action

Only 2 games in England’s second tier went ahead today.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 Dec 2021, 5:40 PM
1 hour ago 919 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5640793
Chris Wilder during his side's victory.
Image: PA
Chris Wilder during his side's victory.
Chris Wilder during his side's victory.
Image: PA

MIDDLESBROUGH MOVED INTO the Sky Bet Championship play-off places for only the second time this season as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Riverside.

Chris Wilder’s in-form side claimed a fourth success from their last five matches as a comical own goal from Ryan Yates and second-half strike from Andraz Sporar secured a deserved win.

Forest were outplayed throughout, with their own good run of form under Steve Cooper coming to a resounding end.

The meeting was one of just two Championship games to go ahead today, with another eight games postponed because of Covid cases. The other game that was staged saw Huddersfield score twice in the final 10 minutes to come from behind and beat Blackpool 3-2. 

The schedule in Leagues One and Two were similarly affected, though Chiedozie Ogbene’s Rotherham fell to a surprising 1-0 defeat away to Accrington Stanley. The result means their lead at the top over Wigan remains at two points, though the Latics have two games in hand.

Troy Parrott came off the bench to play the last 30 minutes of MK Dons’ dramatic 3-2 win away to Lincoln City, with Dublin-born Peter Kioso setting up Scott Twine’s last-minute winning goal. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Football League results 

Championship 

  • Middlesbrough 2-0 Nottingham Forest
  • Huddersfield 3-2 Blackpool 

League One 

  • Accrington Stanley 1-0 Rotherham 
  • Cheltenham 0-2 Plymouth 
  • Fleetwood 0-3 Shrewsbury 
  • Lincoln City 2-3 MK Dons 

League Two 

  • Mansfield 3-2 Hartlepool 
  • Oldham 1-3 Scunthorpe 
  • Tranmere 2-0 Barrow 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie