Middlesbrough jump into play-off places as Covid decimates day of Championship action

MIDDLESBROUGH MOVED INTO the Sky Bet Championship play-off places for only the second time this season as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Riverside.

Chris Wilder’s in-form side claimed a fourth success from their last five matches as a comical own goal from Ryan Yates and second-half strike from Andraz Sporar secured a deserved win.

Forest were outplayed throughout, with their own good run of form under Steve Cooper coming to a resounding end.

The meeting was one of just two Championship games to go ahead today, with another eight games postponed because of Covid cases. The other game that was staged saw Huddersfield score twice in the final 10 minutes to come from behind and beat Blackpool 3-2.

The schedule in Leagues One and Two were similarly affected, though Chiedozie Ogbene’s Rotherham fell to a surprising 1-0 defeat away to Accrington Stanley. The result means their lead at the top over Wigan remains at two points, though the Latics have two games in hand.

Troy Parrott came off the bench to play the last 30 minutes of MK Dons’ dramatic 3-2 win away to Lincoln City, with Dublin-born Peter Kioso setting up Scott Twine’s last-minute winning goal.

Football League results

Championship

Middlesbrough 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield 3-2 Blackpool

League One

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Rotherham

Cheltenham 0-2 Plymouth

Fleetwood 0-3 Shrewsbury

Lincoln City 2-3 MK Dons

League Two