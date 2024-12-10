'My name is in the hat' - Prendergast confirms he wants Munster job

MUNSTER ATTACK COACH Mike Prendergast has confirmed that he has put his name in the hat to take over as the province’s head coach.

Prendergast recently extended his contract with Munster until 2027 in his position as attack coach, but he is hoping for a promotion to the top job.

Former head coach Graham Rowntree left Munster in October, with head of rugby operations Ian Costello stepping up as the interim head coach, but Prendergast was among the early favourites to succeed Rowntree.

Prendergast had two playing spells with his native Munster in the 2000s before moving into coaching with All-Ireland League side Young Munster in 2009.

Prendergast then switched to French rugby, working as an assistant coach with Grenoble, Oyonnax, Stade Français, and Racing 92, earning a strong reputation for his work on the attacking side of the game.

When Rowntree was appointed as Munster’s head coach in 2022, he brought Prendergast back to the province as attack coach.

Prendergast has led an impressive revolution of Munster’s attack in the years since and now believes he is ready to step up as a head coach for the first time in the professional game.

“It is, it is,” said Prendergast today when asked if his hand is up for the Munster job.

“It’s something I would have envisaged in my career. I suppose you start out, you’re learning the ropes and the older I get, and the more environments and different head coaches that you work with, it’s something that gets you thinking a small bit.

“And it did over the last couple of years but whatever decision is made, I’ve signed on for another two years. I love doing the attack and it’s up to the club to make that decision and I’m sure they will. The club have been very forthright that they want to take their time in doing that and make sure it’s the right decision, which we all completely respect.

“But if you’re asking me, yep, my name is in the hat and I’m sure along with a lot of other coaches around the place.”