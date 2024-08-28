Solan and Ryan set to be appointed as managers of Longford and Tipp footballers

PHILLY RYAN OF Clonmel Commercials is set to become the new Tipperary senior football manager.

Ryan played senior club football from 1984 to 2007 and played junior and intermediate until 2018.

He has been heavily involved as a coach at many levels in Clonmel for years and is currently coach/selector with the senior team.

Ryan was first choice goalkeeper for Tipperary from 1990 to 2003, during which time he captained the team on several occasions including in his debut year of 1990 and 1995 when Tipperary won the All Ireland Senior B title.

Following his retirement he was appointed as a selector with the Tipperary U21 team in 2005 before going on to manage the Tipperary minor footballers in 2007 and 2008.

Ryan told the Tipperary GAA website that he plans to play an attacking brand of football during his tenure.

“My philosophy has always been that football is all about the players,” he said.

“Players will judge me on how much I care as well as how much I know. The team is the star so every individual player and management member will have to leave their ego at the door. I subscribe to the old saying – it’s amazing what can be achieved when nobody cares who gets the credit”.

He added: “We will try to carry the game to the opposition rather than defending deep, waiting for turnover and trying to play counter attacking football. We will be progressive and aggressive”.

Ryan will be joined by Paul Cahill of Grangemockler Ballyneale as coach/selector and Cathal Naughton from JK Brackens, also as coach/selector. More appointments to the management ticket will follow in the coming weeks.

The management team will be put before the next county committee meeting in Tipp where their term of three years with a review at the end of year two will be ratified.

In Longford, Mike Solan from Mayo is set to be appointed as the senior football manager.

The Ballaghaderreen man is a former All-Ireland U21 winning manager with Mayo in 2016. He served as assistant manager to Andy Moran with Leitrim in 2022 and 2023.

Solan’s management team will be announced “in the coming weeks,” according to Longford GAA.

The management committee will, at the next Longford county board meeting, recommend to club delegates that Solan be appointed for a three-year term.

Tomás Ó Sé. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Tomás Ó Sé is to be given a one-year extension as manager of Kerry’s U20 football team. Kerry lost the U20 All-Ireland final to Tyrone in May.

Wayne Quillinan of Austin Stacks was also given a one-year extension as manager of the county’s minor football side.

John Griffin from Lixnaw was ratified as Kerry senior hurling manager on a two-year term. He will be joined by selectors Aidan Healy (Abbeydorney) and Seán Maunsell (Kilmoyley).

Brian Sargeant of Tralee Parnells was granted a two-year term as manager of the Kerry minor hurling team.