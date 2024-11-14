Ireland building trust and understanding - 'Winning makes everyone happy and stops people talking'

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland players are building trust and understanding as they continue to get to grips with exactly what manager Heimir Hallgrímsson is asking of them.

Take Mikey Johnston, for example.

The winger set up Evan Ferguson’s goal with four step overs, a stop-start shuffle followed by an inviting cross that hung in the air perfectly for the towering striker.

In the days before this Nations League game at Aviva Stadium the two spoke to each other about that very scenario.

“We talked about him being in the right positions, whether I was going to flash it across or hang it up. I knew he was going to be there. He only needs one chance and he put it away,” Johnston said.

“It’s about me finding him. It doesn’t really matter who’s playing, I need to be able to pick out these passes and choose the crosses or whether I’m coming inside and getting a shot off myself. I feel like I can be a threat going either way.”

Earlier in the first half Johnston laboured in possession near his box and Finland turned the ball over with a shot on goal that struck the post.

“The way I play I do take risks, sometimes when you’re in your own half you shouldn’t be doing that. Just learn from the mistakes. Of course it’s not going to affect me and after that I go and get the assist and bounce back,” the West Bromwich Albion winger said.

Hallgrímsson didn’t need to make a point about the error – “no one had to tell me. I know myself” – and Johnston pointed to the manner of his confident play in setting up Ferguson.

“No matter who I’m playing against I’d back myself to get a yard, I’m sharper than most so my confidence is high at the moment.”

Whether he’s done enough to stay in the starting XI for Sunday in a completely different test against an England side that won in Greece, Johnston is also coming to terms with the demands the manager is placing on everyone.

Just like relationships are developing among those on the pitch, the Ireland boss is getting a sense of the strengths and weaknesses of his squad.

“There is a lot of analysis that we do go through to make sure we are ready for every moment in the game,” the 25-year-old said.

“I’ve learned a lot in terms of what I need to do to be in the team. A lot of the time it’s not about what I can do on the ball, everyone knows what I can do on the ball. I need to be solid defensively and really understand my role. I feel like I’m learning all the time.”

It’s hard to change a winning side and the confidence that comes from this victory, even one in which Hallgrímsson accepted Ireland were fortunate, should not be underestimated for a group of players that

“I think we are solid defensively, even when we don’t have the ball. In international football, you don’t have as much of the ball. In our shape, we are a lot better than we were in the past. Winning breeds confidence and I think as soon as you win games, lads are instantly happy.

“I think those chances were going against us at times, where we had a lot of the ball and missed easy chances and teams had snatch and grabs against us. Sometimes, you need to win ugly but I thought we were quite good at times and had other chances we didn’t take. Could have had a couple more goals.

“Winning is what makes everyone happy and stops people talking so another win under the belt tonight. It wasn’t pretty at times, but we soaked up the pressure and did what we needed to do.”