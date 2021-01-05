Millwall have club-record bid for Jayson Molumby rejected – report

Jayson Molumby in possession during Ireland's game against Wales in November.

MILLWALL HAVE FAILED in an attempt to land Republic of Ireland international Jayson Molumby on a permanent deal.

That’s according to the South London Press, who report that Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected an undisclosed bid that would have broken Millwall’s transfer record, had it been accepted.

Molumby had a successful loan spell at Millwall last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions as the London club narrowly missed out on a Championship play-off place.

Brighton put their faith in the 21-year-old midfielder back in March by rewarding him with a new three-and-a-half-year contract.

However, he has remained on the periphery of manager Graham Potter’s plans, despite being handed a Premier League debut as a substitute in a 2-1 win away to Aston Villa in November.

He has made just two other first-team appearances for the Seagulls this season, both of which came in the Carabao Cup.

Having impressed as captain of Ireland’s U21 side in 2019, Molumby was promoted to the senior set-up following Stephen Kenny’s graduation to the top job.

The Waterford native has won five caps since making his debut against Finland in September.