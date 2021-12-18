Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 18 December 2021
Advertisement

Mona McSharry into another world championships semi-final after third record of the week

The Olympian became the first Irishwoman to swim a 100m Individual Medley in under a minute when coming through her heat in 59.65.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 Dec 2021, 10:05 AM
21 minutes ago 182 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5634570
Mona McSharry is having an industrious week in Abu Dhabi.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Mona McSharry is having an industrious week in Abu Dhabi.
Mona McSharry is having an industrious week in Abu Dhabi.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIAN Mona McSharry has swam her third Irish senior record of the week to make the 100m Individual Medley Semi-Finals at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place at the Etihad Arena, the Championships are world swimming’s finale of 2021 and the culmination of the short course (25m pool) season.

McSharry, who finished an agonising fourth in Friday’s 50m Breaststroke Final, became the first Irishwoman to swim a 100m Individual Medley in under a minute when coming through her heat in 59.65. She beat her own Irish senior record of 1:00.34 set in December 2018.

The Sligo swimmer, based at University of Tennessee, finished third in her heat and goes into the Semi-Finals on Saturday afternoon ranked joint 15th overall.

Mona McSharry said: “It definitely hurt coming home but it was a really good time. My target was to break the minute. I’ve kinda had that on my mind for a couple of years. I’m really happy with how that went. Hopefully I can improve even more.”

The 100m Individual Medley semi-finals begin at 3.08pm Irish time. McSharry is also set to be in action on Sunday morning in the heats of 100m Breaststroke. This is the event in which she became Ireland’s first Olympic finalist in 25 years at Tokyo 2020.

Also swimming this morning’s heats was Tyrone swimmer Calum Bain. Based at Stirling University in Scotland, he was bang on his lifetime best time of 21.61 in the 50m Freestyle heats. He finished 20th overall and is scheduled to be back at the Etihad Arena on Sunday for the 50m Butterfly heats.

Earlier, 400m Individual Medley Silver Medallist Ellen Walshe clocked 26.33 in her 50m Butterfly heats to finish 22nd. Her next events come on Monday when she is scheduled to swim 100m Butterfly and 200m Individual Medley.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

All the action can be followed via fina.org.

- Report courtesy of Swim Ireland.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie