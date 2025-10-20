Mona McSharry wins World Cup gold in US

MONA McSHARRY WON gold medal in the 50m Breaststroke on the final day of racing at stop two of the World Aquatics World Cup in Westmont, Illinois.

McSharry, who won 100m Breaststroke silver on Saturday, added to her collection with an outstanding swim in the 50m Breaststroke final, matching her 2021 Irish Record of 29.59 to top the podium.

The 100m Breaststroke Olympic bronze medallist touched home seven hundredths of a second ahead of Anastasia Gorbenko (29.66), while Florine Gaspard took bronze in 29.70, the only three swimmers under the thirty second mark.

Already a gold and silver medal winner over the weekend in the 400m Individual Medley and 200m Butterfly, Ellen Walshe doubled up with a fourth and fifth place in the 200m Individual Medley and 100m Butterfly on the final day of racing.

The Templeogue swimmer touched in 56.74 in the 100m Butterfly final, improving on her heat time of 57.43, and was home in 2:07.48 in the Medley final, bettering her preliminary swim of 2:09.01 by over a second.

McSharry and Walshe will both return for the third and final stop of the World Aquatics World Cup from 23-25 October in Toronto, Canada.

They will be joined by six other Irish swimmers including World Aquatics Championships finalist and European U23 triple medallist Ellie McCartney, Alex Moore (Wycombe), and National Centre Ulster swimmers Rosalie Phelan, Brandon Biss, Lachlan Reid and Lottie Cullen.

Report courtesy of Swim Ireland