Irish duo claim gold and silver medals at World Cup

It was another night to remember for Ellen Walshe and Mona McSharry.
11.31am, 19 Oct 2025

ELLEN WALSHE and Mona McSharry had another impressive night in Illinois, winning gold and silver medals at the World Aquatics World Cup.

It was Walshe’s fourth medal this year’s World Cup.

The Dubliner had already won medals in the 200m Butterfly (silver and bronze) and 400m IM (silver), and on Saturday night added a gold in the 400m Individual Medley.

The Templeogue swimmer triumphed with over three seconds to spare, in a time of 4:25.38.

Walshe eclipsed her own previous Irish record of 4:26.52, set at the World Aquatics World Championships in 2021, where she won a silver medal.

The 24-year-old went ahead during the breaststroke (1:14.83) leg of the final, and had the fastest split in the freestyle leg (1:00.26).

Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey (4:28.92) took silver, and stop one winner, Abbie Wood of Great Britain (4:31.84), claimed bronze.

McSharry, who set an Irish record on Friday, also secured a place on the podium in the 100m Breaststroke, following three fourth-place finishes at the World Cup with a silver.

Having won her heat earlier in the day in 1:04.39, the Sligo native finished second in the final, clocking 1:04.18.

Kate Douglass won the event for the second time in 1:03.14, while fellow American Alex Walsh (1:04.45) was third.

On the final day of racing in Illinois, Walshe will compete in the 100m Butterfly and 200m Individual Medley, while McSharry participates in the 50m Breaststroke.

