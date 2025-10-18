Ellen Walshe claims World Cup silver, Mona McSharry impresses again

IRELAND’S ELLEN Walshe and Mona McSharry have continued their impressive starts at the World Aquatics World Cup in Westmont, Illinois.

Walshe previously won a bronze at stop one of the World Cup in Indiana and followed that up with a silver medal and a new Irish record.

Competing in the butterfly, the Dubliner’s time of 2:04.38 on Friday night knocked .45 of a second off the record of 2:05.07 that she set just last weekend.

The Templeogue swimmer had also broken Ireland’s oldest short-course record of 2:07.04, which had stood since 1997.

Walshe had clocked 2:08.16 to finish second and progress fifth overall in the heats.

American Regan Smith won gold in a new World Cup and US Open Record of 2:00.20, while Australia’s Brittany Castelluzzo (2:05.43) secured bronze.

Meanwhile, McSharry broke the Irish 200m breaststroke record for the second week in a row.

The Sligo native finished fourth in the 200m breaststroke final in 2:19.29.

The 25-year-old Olympic medallist eclipsed her achievement last weekend, when she set a new standard of 2:19.95.

Both Irish swimmers compete again later today — Walshe in the 400m Individual Medley and McSharry in the 100m Breaststroke.