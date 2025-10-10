More Stories
Ireland’s Mona McSharry (file pic). Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Mona McSharry sets new Irish record in US

The Sligo native registered a time of 2:19.95 in the 200m Breaststroke.
7.41pm, 10 Oct 2025

MONA MCSHARRY has set a new Irish record at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

The Sligo native registered a time of 2:19.95 in the 200m Breaststroke in Carmel, USA.

The 25-year-old finished second behind South Africa’s Rebecca Meder (2:19.11) and just ahead of Australia’s Ella Ramsay (2:19.98).

The result sees McSharry reach the final, which is due to take place late tonight Irish time.

The Irish Olympian was the third fastest qualifier overall.

