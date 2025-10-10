The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mona McSharry sets new Irish record in US
MONA MCSHARRY has set a new Irish record at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.
The Sligo native registered a time of 2:19.95 in the 200m Breaststroke in Carmel, USA.
The 25-year-old finished second behind South Africa’s Rebecca Meder (2:19.11) and just ahead of Australia’s Ella Ramsay (2:19.98).
The result sees McSharry reach the final, which is due to take place late tonight Irish time.
The Irish Olympian was the third fastest qualifier overall.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
200m breaststroke Mona McSharry Rebecca Meder Record Swimming Take a Bow