All-Stars Beggan and McManus named in experienced Monaghan side for Ulster quarter-final

CONOR MCMANUS IS among a number of experienced players named to start for Monaghan in their Ulster SFC quarter-final against Cavan this evening in Kingspan Breffni Park [throw-in, 7pm].

The three-time All-Star has been selected to start at full-forward for Malachy O’Rourke’s outfit, with Ryan McAnespie and Stephen O’Hanlon slotting into the corners.

Fellow All-Star Rory Beggan is set to start between the sticks with seasoned defenders Drew and Ryan Wylie featuring in the full-back line. Karl O’Connell, Colin Walshe and Kieran Duffy will also bring plenty of power and strength to the half-back line.

Fintan Kelly and Kieran Hughes have been picked to pair up at midfield while Dermot Malone has been named to start at centre-half forward.

Source: Monaghan GAA Twitter.

Monaghan

1 Rory Beggan

2. Drew Wylie

3. Conor Boyle

4. Ryan Wylie

5. Karl O’Connell

6. Colin Walshe

7. Kieran Duffy

8. Fintan Kelly

9. Kieran Hughes

10. Dessie Ward

11. Dermot Malone

12. Shane Carey

13. Ryan McAnespie

14. Conor McManus

15. Stephen O’Hanlon

Subs:

16. Conor Forde

17. Dessie Mone

18. James Mealiff

19. Vinny Corey

20. Niall Kearns

21. Gavin Doogan

22. Paudie McKenna

23. Owen Duffy

24. Conor McCarthy

25. Barry McGinn

26. Michael Bannigan