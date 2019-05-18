This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All-Stars Beggan and McManus named in experienced Monaghan side for Ulster quarter-final

Malachy O’Rourke’s side will travel to face Cavan this evening.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 18 May 2019, 1:54 PM
Conor McManus has been selected to start at full-forward.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CONOR MCMANUS IS among a number of experienced players named to start for Monaghan in their Ulster SFC quarter-final against Cavan this evening in Kingspan Breffni Park [throw-in, 7pm].

The three-time All-Star has been selected to start at full-forward for Malachy O’Rourke’s outfit, with Ryan McAnespie and Stephen O’Hanlon slotting into the corners.

Fellow All-Star Rory Beggan is set to start between the sticks with seasoned defenders Drew and Ryan Wylie featuring in the full-back line. Karl O’Connell, Colin Walshe and Kieran Duffy will also bring plenty of power and strength to the half-back line.

Fintan Kelly and Kieran Hughes have been picked to pair up at midfield while Dermot Malone has been named to start at centre-half forward.

Monaghan Source: Monaghan GAA Twitter.

Monaghan

1 Rory Beggan

2. Drew Wylie
3. Conor Boyle
4. Ryan Wylie

5. Karl O’Connell
6. Colin Walshe
7. Kieran Duffy

8. Fintan Kelly
9. Kieran Hughes

10. Dessie Ward
11. Dermot Malone
12. Shane Carey

13. Ryan McAnespie
14. Conor McManus
15. Stephen O’Hanlon

Subs:
16. Conor Forde
17. Dessie Mone
18. James Mealiff
19. Vinny Corey
20. Niall Kearns
21. Gavin Doogan
22. Paudie McKenna
23. Owen Duffy
24. Conor McCarthy
25. Barry McGinn
26. Michael Bannigan

