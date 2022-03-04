More misery for Damien Duff, as Derry City go the top of the table

Shelbourne FC: 0

Derry City: 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

THE CANDYSTRIPES EMERGED victorious following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Shelbourne in a gritty affair at Tolka Park.

In an encounter with little to separate the sides, it was ex-Dundalk star Patrick McEleney who proved the hero, as his second-half close-range header was enough to see his side keep up their undefeated start to the season.

Damien Duff’s new-look side have had a mixed bag in terms of results so far this season, four points from their opening three games, and the manager spoke pre-game about making Tolka Park a fortress. His side certainly started in determined fashion, roared on by their animated boss, disrupting the visitors and not allowing them to get any rhythm.

The hosts looked neat and tidy in their approach play, particularly down the left-hand side, with Sean Boyd looking a handful up top.

Advertisement

Ruaidhri Higgins’ men had been dealt a blow this week with news of an awful ACL injury to midfielder Ciaron Harkin, just shy of making his 100th appearance for the Candystripes. But despite that setback, they were able to exert their dominance on the ball. Brandon Kavanagh, in particular, looked a threat coming inside off the right wing looking to be the main creator

Although Derry managed to create some decent openings, as well as being gifted some from sloppy Shels defensive play, neither goalkeeper was forced into any real save of note in the opening period. Disappointment was etched on the faces of the packed home crowd when their most exciting talent, Jack Moylan, was forced off just before the half, being replaced by Jordan McEneff.

The hosts started the second half like a team possessed, hunting all over the pitch, flying full-blooded into challenges as the home fans sensed the game was there for the taking. Boyd went close with a sharp turn and volley from the edge of the area.

Jamie McGonogle, scorer of that dramatic late winner against potential title rivals Shamrock Rovers just a week ago, looked starved of service but went close with a powerful strike from inside the area as Shels’ momentum began to wane.

City sensed blood, and having forced a couple of set pieces, broke the deadlock on the 73rd minute through hometown hero Patrick McEleney. The talented midfielder reacted quickest to nod home from Lewis Webb’s initial save, following Ronan Boyce’s initial downward header. His first goal for the club since 2015 was made even sweeter as it was in front of the traveling support

Up next for The Reds is another home tie, as they welcome Dundalk down the M1 next Friday, whilst title-chasing Derry City will travel back to Dublin to face another newly-promoted side in UCD on the same night.

Shelbourne FC: Lewis Webb, Luke Byrne, Aaron O’Driscoll, Kamerin Ledwidge, John Ross Wilson, Conor Kane, Mark Coyle (Stanley Anaebonam, 65’), Brian McManus, Aodh Dervin, Jack Moylan (Jordan McEneff, 44’), Sean Boyd (Shane Farrell, 77’)

Subs not used: Brendan Clarke, Daniel Hawkins, Adam Thomas, Jad Hakiki, Kyle O’Connor, David Toure

Derry City: Brain Maher, Ronan Boyce (Shane McEleney, 86’), Eoin Toal, Joe Thomson (Matty Smith, 65’), Patrick McEleney (James Akintunde, 76’), Jamie McGonigle, Will

Patching, Cameron McJannet, Brandon Kavanagh , Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Lafferty

Subs not used: Nathan Gartside, Ciaran Coll, Gerard Storey, Jack Malone, Caoimhin Porter, Liam Mullan

Referee: Ray Matthews