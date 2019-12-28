This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 28 December, 2019
Frustration for Mourinho, as Tottenham held by relegation-threatened Norwich

It could have been worse for Spurs as Teemu Pukki’s goal was controversially ruled out.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 7:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,598 Views 3 Comments
HARRY KANE SCORED a late penalty to rescue Tottenham a 2-2 draw against bottom-of-the-table Norwich City in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

The England international marked his 200th appearance in the competition by winning and then converting a spot-kick with seven minutes remaining at Carrow Road.

Mario Vrancic’s first Premier League goal had earlier given Norwich a first-half lead and Teemu Pukki had one ruled out by the video assistant referee for a contentious offside.

Christian Eriksen’s free-kick temporarily restored parity before Serge Aurier comically put into his own net, but Kane spared Spurs’ blushes somewhat in the closing stages.

Norwich have won only one of their last 15 league games and are winless in seven at home, but they profited from some poor Tottenham play to take the lead after 18 minutes. Juan Foyth was caught in possession and Vrancic, making just his second Premier League start, carried the ball forward and caught out Paulo Gazzaniga with his shot.

The hosts thought they had a second before half-time when Pukki controlled Vrancic’s long pass and slotted home, only for VAR to intervene and adjudge the striker was offside.

Jose Mourinho brought on Davinson Sanchez and Lucas Moura at half-time and Tottenham levelled up soon after through Eriksen’s free-kick, which took a slight deflection on its way past Tim Krul.

Dele Alli then had a goal ruled out for offside after finishing from an acute angle, but Tottenham were guilty of more farcical defending at the other end as Toby Alderweireld’s clearance bounced off Aurier and rolled into the net.

But Mourinho’s men salvaged a point late on when Christoph Zimmermann brought down Kane, who held his nerve from the spot to bring up his 136th Premier League goal on his landmark outing.

