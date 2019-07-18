This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Morelos hat-trick helps Rangers to 10-0 aggregate win

The Scottish outfit prevailed in their Europa League tie with minnows St Joseph’s.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 10:17 PM
Alfredo Morelos celebrates a hat-trick for Rangers.
ALFREDO MORELOS SCORED a hat-trick as Rangers completed an emphatic 10-0 aggregate triumph over St Joseph’s with a 6-0 victory at Ibrox.

Having won 4-0 in the reverse fixture in Gibraltar, Rangers’ progression into the next round was all but secured going into Thursday’s clash.

And they finished off the tie in style as Morelos helped illustrate the gulf in class with a treble that followed Joe Aribo’s third-minute opener.

Jermain Defoe added a brace and Rangers will next face Cork’s conquerors Luxembourg’s Progres Niederkorn, who humiliatingly dumped them out in the first round of qualifying two years ago.

Aribo cleverly tucked home from a tight angle to break the deadlock before Jake Hastie had a goal ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Hastie then fired narrowly wide after good work down the left from Morelos, who made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time when he nodded home after a corner was flicked into his path.

Morelos converted from the penalty spot 10 minutes after the restart when Greg Docherty was brought down and went on to complete his hat-trick with a back-heeled flick.

Defoe had the final say with a late double off the bench as Rangers reached double figures in a one-sided tie.

The substitute slotted home Matt Polster’s right-wing cross to make it 5-0 and then applied further gloss to the scoreline when he was slipped through to slide the ball under goalkeeper Jamie Robba.

