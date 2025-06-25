League of Ireland top scorer Moses Dyer rejects Derry City approach

LEAGUE OF IRELAND top scorer Moses Dyer has rejected an initial approach from Derry City.

The 42 understands that the the Candystripes activated a buyout clause in the Galway United striker’s contract in the last few days.

However, the New Zealand international has turned down the chance to join Tiernan Lynch’s men and it remains to be seen if they will continue their pursuit of the 28-year-old.

Derry are currently in fourth place, and while they are 11 points off league leaders Shamrock Rovers they do have two games in hand.

Dyer has been one of the finds of the season for John Caulfield’s Galway side and has scored 10 times so far this term.

A straight red card on Monday for his part in an altercation with Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon means Dyer will now likely face a three-game suspension, starting with the visit of champions Shelbourne this Friday.