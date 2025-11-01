TONY BUTLER STARRED with in a try in either half as Munster beat an Argentina XV in Thomond Park on Saturday evening.
Evan O’Connell, Gavin Coombes and Sean O’Brien also got on the scoresheet as Clayton McMillan’s side ran out 31-28 winners.
It was the visitors who struck first on 19 minutes as Faustino Sanchez Valarolo ran in the game’s opening try, converted by Julian Hernandez for an early 7-0 lead.
Jack O'Donoghue captained Munster to victory. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO
Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
But Munster hit back quickly through O’Connell, and took a 10-7 lead into the break courtesy of the first of Butler’s two tries.
Coombes dived over shortly after the restart to stretch Munster’s lead to 17-7, but Leonel Oviedo hit back quickly with a try to keep Argentina in touch.
Conor Ryan, Max Clein and Luke Murphy won their first Munster caps on Saturday evening. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO
Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
With Paddy Patterson in the bin, Munster were down to 14 men when out-half Butler finished a lightning counter-attack to give them a 24-14 lead on 54 minutes, but Santiago Pernas’s try, converted again by Hernandez, made it 24-21 and set up a grandstand final quarter.
O’Brien’s try gave Munster the breathing space they needed, and their victory was already assured by the time Tobias Wade ran in Argentina’s fourth try at the death.
Munster's young guns run in five tries to beat Argentina XV in Thomond
Munster 31
Argentina XV 28
Munster Rugby