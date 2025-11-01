More Stories
Tony Butler scored a try in either half of Munster's 31-28 win. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Munster's young guns run in five tries to beat Argentina XV in Thomond

Clayton McMillan’s side ran out 31-28 winners.
8.33pm, 1 Nov 2025

Munster 31
Argentina XV 28

TONY BUTLER STARRED with in a try in either half as Munster beat an Argentina XV in Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

Evan O’Connell, Gavin Coombes and Sean O’Brien also got on the scoresheet as Clayton McMillan’s side ran out 31-28 winners.

It was the visitors who struck first on 19 minutes as Faustino Sanchez Valarolo ran in the game’s opening try, converted by Julian Hernandez for an early 7-0 lead.

jack-odonoghue-in-a-line-out Jack O'Donoghue captained Munster to victory. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

But Munster hit back quickly through O’Connell, and took a 10-7 lead into the break courtesy of the first of Butler’s two tries.

Coombes dived over shortly after the restart to stretch Munster’s lead to 17-7, but Leonel Oviedo hit back quickly with a try to keep Argentina in touch.

conor-ryan-max-clein-and-luke-murphy-after-earning-their-first-caps Conor Ryan, Max Clein and Luke Murphy won their first Munster caps on Saturday evening. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

With Paddy Patterson in the bin, Munster were down to 14 men when out-half Butler finished a lightning counter-attack to give them a 24-14 lead on 54 minutes, but Santiago Pernas’s try, converted again by Hernandez, made it 24-21 and set up a grandstand final quarter.

O’Brien’s try gave Munster the breathing space they needed, and their victory was already assured by the time Tobias Wade ran in Argentina’s fourth try at the death.

