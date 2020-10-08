Munster cancel training again as province awaits further Covid-19 test results

MUNSTER HAVE CANCELLED today’s planned training sessions at their high performance centre in Limerick as they await the results of further Covid-19 tests.

On Tuesday, the province reported that a senior player had tested positive for Covid-19 but Johann van Graan’s squad had planned to return to training today after another round of testing yesterday.

However, the province has now confirmed that today’s planned return to training was cancelled.

Munster are due to face Edinburgh at Thomond Park on Saturday in the Guinness Pro14 but haven’t been able to train collectively since Monday, which is generally a light day in terms of physical training.

The province will obviously be hoping that no further positive Covid-19 cases are confirmed after yesterday’s round of testing, but it’s certainly not ideal preparation for van Graan’s side ahead of the scheduled meeting with Edinburgh.

Munster’s latest statement says the squad are “expected to meet for their captain’s run tomorrow”.

On Tuesday, Munster reported that a senior player had tested positive for Covid-19 but said he was asymptomatic and was not part of the travelling group for the clash with Scarlets in Wales last weekend.

However, a further six players were identified as potential close contacts and also began self-isolating.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

That positive Covid-19 case meant Munster had to undergo a further round of PCR testing yesterday, with results not yet publicly announced.

This is the third time Munster have been forced to put a temporary pause on collective training due to Covid-19.

Back in August, Munster had to postpone training due to an academy player testing positive.

In September, there was another positive test for an academy player.

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella break down Andy Farrell’s latest 35-man Ireland squad and welcome the news that Joe Schmidt is back in the game:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud