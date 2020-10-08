BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 8 October 2020
Advertisement

Munster cancel training again as province awaits further Covid-19 test results

A senior player tested positive for the virus earlier this week, with a further six players identified as close contacts.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 3:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,562 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5227753
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE CANCELLED today’s planned training sessions at their high performance centre in Limerick as they await the results of further Covid-19 tests.

On Tuesday, the province reported that a senior player had tested positive for Covid-19 but Johann van Graan’s squad had planned to return to training today after another round of testing yesterday.

However, the province has now confirmed that today’s planned return to training was cancelled.

Munster are due to face Edinburgh at Thomond Park on Saturday in the Guinness Pro14 but haven’t been able to train collectively since Monday, which is generally a light day in terms of physical training. 

The province will obviously be hoping that no further positive Covid-19 cases are confirmed after yesterday’s round of testing, but it’s certainly not ideal preparation for van Graan’s side ahead of the scheduled meeting with Edinburgh. 

Munster’s latest statement says the squad are “expected to meet for their captain’s run tomorrow”.

On Tuesday, Munster reported that a senior player had tested positive for Covid-19 but said he was asymptomatic and was not part of the travelling group for the clash with Scarlets in Wales last weekend.

However, a further six players were identified as potential close contacts and also began self-isolating. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

That positive Covid-19 case meant Munster had to undergo a further round of PCR testing yesterday, with results not yet publicly announced.

This is the third time Munster have been forced to put a temporary pause on collective training due to Covid-19. 

Back in August, Munster had to postpone training due to an academy player testing positive.

In September, there was another positive test for an academy player.

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella break down Andy Farrell’s latest 35-man Ireland squad and welcome the news that Joe Schmidt is back in the game:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie