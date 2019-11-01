First start for Knox as Van Graan rings the changes for trip to Cardiff

Keynan Knox will make his first Pro14 start for Munster.

IT’S ALL CHANGE for Munster as Johann van Graan has made 11 changes to the team that beat Ospreys for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 trip to play Cardiff Blues [KO 7.35pm, TG4, Eir Sport 1 & Premier Sport 1].

Jack O’Donoghue, Dan Goggin, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly are the only players to keep their place in the team, with O’Donoghue captaining the province for the second time in his career.

There is an all-new front row as Academy prop Keynan Knox is handed a first Pro14 start alongside Jeremy Loughman and Kevin O’Byrne.

Darren O’Shea partners Fineen Wycherley in the second row, with Chris Cloete and Arno Botha lining out beside O’Donoghue in the back row.

Alex Wootton makes a first appearance on the wing since March after recovering from a knee injury, with Nash on the opposite wing and Daly shifted into full-back.

Sammy Arnold is also handed a first start of the season in midfield beside Dan Goggin, while Alby Mathewson and JJ Hanrahan are the starting half-backs.

On the bench, Conor Oliver is set to make his first appearance of the season.

Meanwhile Cardiff have made three changes to the team that lost in Ulster last weekend, with Rey Lee-Lo, Corey Domachowski and Shane Lewis-Hughes all coming in.

Cardiff enter the game on the back of three straight defeats, and sit nine points behind Munster in Conference B.

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Dan Goggin

11. Alex Wootton

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Keynan Knox

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Darren O’Shea

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. Arno Botha.

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Stephen Archer

19. Jed Holloway

20. Conor Oliver

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Tyler Bleyendaal

23. Rory Scannell

Cardiff Blues:

15. Matthew Morgan

14. Jason Harries

13. Rey Lee-Lo

12. Garyn Smith

11. Aled Summerhill

10. Jarrod Evans

9. Lloyd Williams (captain)

1. Corey Domachowski

2. Liam Belcher

3. Scott Andrews

4. Josh Turnbull

5. Rory Thornton

6. Shane Lewis-Hughes

7. Olly Robinson

8. Will Boyde

Replacements:

16. Kirby Myhill

17. Brad Thyer

18. Keiron Assiratti

19. Seb Davies

20. Nick Williams

21. Lewis Jones

22. Jason Tovey

23. Willis Halaholo

