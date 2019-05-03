Munster fan who confronted Billy Vunipola banned from Thomond Park

MUNSTER RUGBY HAS banned the supporter who confronted Saracens’ Billy Vunipola from attending games at Thomond Park and Irish Independent Park.
The fan entered the pitch at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry following Munster’s 32-16 Champions Cup semi-final defeat on 20 April to remonstrate with England international Vunipola, who had defended Israel Folau’s homophobic social media post.
The supporter was banned from the Ricoh Arena for that incident and Munster have now followed up by prohibiting him from attending games at the province’s two home stadiums, Thomond Park in Limerick and Irish Independent Park in Cork.
While a Munster Rugby statement does not confirm any duration for the ban, The42 understands that it essentially amounts to a lifetime ban.
Munster Rugby – who previously stated that the fan is not a member of their supporters’ club and does not hold a season ticket – underwent a thorough legal process to determine their rights in this regard.
“Following further investigation into the incident involving a spectator entering the field of play at the Ricoh Arena, the province can confirm that a decision has been made to prohibit the supporter from attending matches at Irish Independent Park and Thomond Park, in addition to the ban from the Ricoh Arena,” reads a statement from Munster Rugby.
“The province wishes to reiterate it does not condone the entry of any spectator to the field of play.
“While it was hugely disappointing to see a supporter breach the stadium regulations, the behaviour of this one individual is not reflective of our supporters.”
Vunipola has not served a ban from the game since ‘liking’ Folau’s homophobic post on Instagram and subsequently publishing his own post that said “man was made for woman to procreate.”
The 26-year-old was given a formal warning by both the RFU and Saracens, who said Vunipola “made a serious error of judgment in publicly sharing his opinion, which is inconsistent with the values of the club and contravenes his contractual obligations.”
