Munster distance themselves from supporter who confronted Billy Vunipola

An irate Munster fan got past security to confront the Saracens number eight yesterday.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 5:47 PM
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO


Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE THIS afternoon stated that they do not condone the actions of a supporter who entered the field of play to confront Billy Vunipola during yesterday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final loss to Saracens.

The Munster fan was detained by stadium security after the incident and issued a ban from the Ricoh Arena.

Today the southern province moved to highlight that the man is not a member of their supporters’ club and has not bought a season ticket.

Echoing yesterday’s statement by EPCR, Munster say they “do not condone the entry of any spectator to the field of play” and vowed to further investigate the incident.

“The incident following the Champions Cup semi-final at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday involved a spectator wearing a Munster jersey.

“The province wishes to confirm that the identified spectator is not a member of the Munster Rugby Supporters Club, and does not hold a season ticket with the province.

“Munster Rugby will investigate the incident further.”

