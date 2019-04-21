Munster distance themselves from supporter who confronted Billy Vunipola

The Saracens player is greeted by an irate fan.

MUNSTER HAVE THIS afternoon stated that they do not condone the actions of a supporter who entered the field of play to confront Billy Vunipola during yesterday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final loss to Saracens.

The Munster fan was detained by stadium security after the incident and issued a ban from the Ricoh Arena.

Today the southern province moved to highlight that the man is not a member of their supporters’ club and has not bought a season ticket.

Echoing yesterday’s statement by EPCR, Munster say they “do not condone the entry of any spectator to the field of play” and vowed to further investigate the incident.

“The incident following the Champions Cup semi-final at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday involved a spectator wearing a Munster jersey.

“The province wishes to confirm that the identified spectator is not a member of the Munster Rugby Supporters Club, and does not hold a season ticket with the province.

“Munster Rugby will investigate the incident further.”

