Limerick's Gaelic Grounds to host Munster football final between Kerry and Clare

THE GAELIC GROUNDS in Limerick will host the Munster SFC final between Kerry and Clare, Munster GAA has confirmed.

The sides will meet in the provincial final on Sunday, 7 May at 4pm, following their respective semi-final wins over Tipperary and Limerick over the weekend.

A statement from Munster GAA this evening reads:

“Following a meeting tonight [Tuesday] of the Munster GAA CCC, it was agreed that the TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick will be the venue for the Munster Senior Football Championship Final between Clare and Kerry on Sunday, May 7 at 4pm.”

Meanwhile, in the Munster minor hurling championship, Cork defeated Limerick by 0-20 to 1-14 while Tipperary defeated Waterford by 1-20 to 1-12.

As a result, Cork will progress to the Munster final on 9 May while Limerick will take on Clare in the semi-final.

The sides were level seven times throughout the clash, as Barry Walsh pointed the way for the winners, helping himself to nine points. Cork’s Darren Collopy also had a prolific evening as he grabbed five points.

Tipperary and Waterford played out a dead-rubber tie, but the Premier County bowed out on a winning note while Waterford lost all of their fixtures.