Former Munster and Ireland team manager Brian O’Brien dies

FORMER MUNSTER and Ireland team manager Brian O’Brien has died at the age of 83.

He was a big part of the province’s success in recent decades, also serving as a player, selector, and coach.

As a youngster, O’Brien played at centre in Shannon’s first-ever Munster Senior Cup Final in 1959, ultimately becoming the club’s first-ever international in 1968.

He spent nearly 15 years playing at senior level with Shannon, and went on to coach them to Munster Senior Cup titles in 1977 and 1978.

O’Brien later worked on both selection committees for Ireland, and the British and Irish Lions during their 1983 tour.

His influence in the game remained in ensuing decades — roles included manager of the Irish U21 team and the Shannon team that won four in a row, Team Manager of the Munster men’s team, and Manager of the Irish men’s side, a position which he assumed in 2000.

Advertisement

A figure synonymous with Munster Rugby, particularly during his years as a selector and team manager, he introduced the famous ‘Stand Up and Fight’ party piece, which swiftly became an anthem for the province.

With his Munster legacy long since secured, he was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2014.

Munster Rugby President Ger McNamara was among those paying tribute to O’Brien.

“It is with great sadness that I pass on condolences to Brian’s wife Olive, and children Siobhan, Brendan, Aidan, Ronan, Padraic, Maura and the wider O’Brien family, on behalf of everyone in Munster Rugby,” he said, per the official website.

“Briano’s love of the game was forged from his playing days with Shannon RFC, with his ongoing commitment to the game seen across his coaching and management roles with club, province and beyond. His legacy will live long in the history of Munster Rugby, may he rest in peace.”

“Fair to say Briano’s memory will forever live in the hearts and minds of the rugby community across the province with the final words best said by song,

“Thanks a lot, I’m sure glad to be –

“To be where I can see,

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“So many friends of mine.

…….

“Until you hear the bell,

“Stand up and fight,

“Stand up and fight like hell.”