Munster reveal new adidas home and alternate kits for next season

MUNSTER HAVE RELEASED their new home and alternate jerseys for next season.

The adidas-designed kits were unveiled by the southern province today, with the alternate jersey in particular set to be a big seller.

With a change in the shade of red for the home offering, the pattern is simple and the full-colour crest is a strong feature, with both shirts available to buy online and in-store from Friday 21 June.

The inspiration behind both jersey’s designs ‘comes from the wall of silence and respect afforded to all who play in Thomond Park and the deafening wave of sound created by Munster’s Red army in full flight,’ Munster said in a statement.

Both will retail at €80.

Joey Carbery models the home kit. Source: Munster Rugby

And here's CJ in the away.

