Ben Brady/INPHO Shane Kingston has been named to start for Cork this weekend.
# The Selections
Waterford change goalkeeper, 3 new Cork faces and Tipp stay the same
There is still plenty to play for in the final round of the provincial competition.
57 minutes ago

THE WATERFORD, CORK and Tipperary teams have been named ahead of a much anticipated final round of the Munster SHC series.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald has made one switch, with Shaun O’Brien starting as goalkeeper ahead of Billy Nolan for their showdown with Tipperary in Thurles on Sunday afternoon. The Premier County have named an unchanged side ahead of that 4pm clash.

There are three changes in the Cork team ahead of their crunch meeting with Limerick. Ger Millerick, Tim O’Mahony and Shane Kingston are all coming in for Tommy O’Connell, Conor Cahalane and Conor Lehane.

That tie will also take place on Sunday at 4pm in the Gaelic Grounds.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

5. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 6. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 7. Jack Fagan (De La Salle) 

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 9. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater, joint-captain) 

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside), 11. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 12. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart, joint-captain), 15. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

 ****

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

5. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

 13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

****

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Michael Breen (Ballina), 4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 7. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

8. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 9. Alan Tynan (Roscrea),

10. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), 12. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney – captain),

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 14. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetouhy), 15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

