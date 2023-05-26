Waterford change goalkeeper, 3 new Cork faces and Tipp stay the same

THE WATERFORD, CORK and Tipperary teams have been named ahead of a much anticipated final round of the Munster SHC series.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald has made one switch, with Shaun O’Brien starting as goalkeeper ahead of Billy Nolan for their showdown with Tipperary in Thurles on Sunday afternoon. The Premier County have named an unchanged side ahead of that 4pm clash.

There are three changes in the Cork team ahead of their crunch meeting with Limerick. Ger Millerick, Tim O’Mahony and Shane Kingston are all coming in for Tommy O’Connell, Conor Cahalane and Conor Lehane.

That tie will also take place on Sunday at 4pm in the Gaelic Grounds.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

5. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 6. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 7. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 9. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater, joint-captain)

Advertisement

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside), 11. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 12. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart, joint-captain), 15. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

The Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Tipperary in Sunday's Munster Championship has been announced!

Best of luck to Manager Davy, the management team, Captain's Jamie & Stephen and all the players.



🗓️ Sun May 28th

📌FBD Semple Stadium

🕚 4PM

🎫 https://t.co/ki7S6nFYfF pic.twitter.com/4SeMKHn3LF — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) May 25, 2023

****

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

5. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

****

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Michael Breen (Ballina), 4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 7. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

8. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 9. Alan Tynan (Roscrea),

10. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), 12. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney – captain),

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 14. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetouhy), 15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!