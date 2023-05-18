What do each Munster and Leinster hurling side need in final two weekends?

Munster

Table

Clare – 4 points (+8)

Cork – 3 points (+9)

Tipperary – 3 points (+5)

Limerick – 2 points (+1)

Waterford – 0 points (-23)

Fixtures

Sunday 21 May: Clare v Cork, Ennis, 2pm; Tipperary v Limerick, Thurles, 4pm.

Sunday 28 May: Tipperary v Waterford, Thurles, 4pm; Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm.

Clare

Sunday is Clare’s last game of the Munster championship but after the rousing victory against Limerick, their position is clear. A win against Cork on Sunday will book a Munster final place; a draw or loss and they’ll have to wait to see how the following weekend’s games unfold.

Irrespective of their result, Clare know that a loss for Limerick in either of their two remaining games will ensure Brian Lohan’s team enter the All-Ireland series, as they have Limerick on the head-to-head count.

Cork

After rescuing a draw against Tipperary in their Páirc Uí Chaoimh thriller, Cork know that one win from their last two games will nail down a top three position in Munster. A win for Pat Ryan’s team against Clare on Sunday, coupled with one for Liam Cahill’s Tipperary outfit against Limerick, would set up a Munster final between the pair.

Limerick

They are the all-conquering side of recent times, yet Limerick face the scenario of being the only of the four Munster teams playing this weekend that could be eliminated from the championship. If John Kiely’s side lose to Tipperary and Cork defeat Clare, then the kingpins are out. They will also chase a win this weekend to preserve their five-in-a-row hopes in Munster.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Limerick boss John Kiely. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Advertisement

Tipperary

Tipperary are in a similar position to Cork in that one win from their last two matches against Limerick and Waterford will prolong their summer involvement.

Given the odds are stacked in their favour against already eliminated Waterford on the last day, their outlook is perhaps more positive. Before that, they know a victory on Sunday would be a major dent in Limerick’s setup.

Waterford

The game is up for Waterford after three defeats. They will watch on this weekend and then must prepare for the last round against Tipperary, a morale-sapping experience in facing into a dead rubber. It’s been a miserable championship.

Leinster

Table

Galway – 5 points (+40)

Kilkenny – 5 points (+39)

Dublin – 5 points (+14)

Wexford – 2 points (-4)

Antrim – 1 point (-21)

Westmeath – 0 points (-68)

Fixtures

Saturday 20 May: Kilkenny v Dublin, Nowlan Park, 6pm.

Sunday 21 May: Galway v Antrim, Pearse Stadium, 2pm; Wexford v Westmeath, Wexford Park, 3pm.

Sunday 28 May: Westmeath v Antrim, Mullingar, 2pm; Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 2pm; Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park, 2pm.

Antrim

Antrim’s focus is on preserving their Liam MacCarthy Cup status for another year. Given the onerous nature of Sunday’s trip to face Galway in Salthill, it will likely hinge on Sunday week’s away tie against Westmeath.

Avoiding defeat in that game in Mullingar could be sufficient but a win may be necessary, depending on this Sunday’s results. The draw they squeezed out of their opening tie with Dublin may end up being vital.

Dublin

Dublin are in a strong position to emerge from the Leinster group, an achievement that would be significant in Micheal Donoghue’s first year. The fixture list placed their harder tasks, Kilkenny and Galway, in their last two games, but five points from six leaves them looking healthy.

If the draw with Antrim was a slip-up, the victory last time out against Wexford changes the whole complexion of their season. One more win will confirm their advancement, but if Wexford lose another game, Dublin will still go through.

Galway

If Galway win, as expected, on Sunday at home to Antrim, they will have secured one of the top three spots in Leinster. Unbeaten so far after three games, their sights will be set higher as they aim to reach a provincial final, a feat Galway have achieved eight times since 2012. Currently top of the table, their last game is against Dublin in Croke Park.

Kilkenny

A new manager in play with Derek Lyng but Kilkenny’s progress in Leinster has continued uninterrupted. They are unbeaten after three games, albeit the two wins over Westmeath and Antrim were expected. A win over Dublin on Saturday night will nail down a top three spot. Having contested the last five Leinster finals, that will be their target.

Westmeath

With three heavy defeats, Westmeath have found this Leinster campaign gruelling, particularly as their squad has been tested by injuries. They stunned Wexford last year to draw in Mullingar, their opponents will be forewarned this Sunday as they host Joe Fortune’s side.

At the outset, all evidence pointed to the last round between Westmeath and Antrim as being critical to determine who would be relegated. Westmeath avoided the league trapdoor by defeating Laois; they need a similar outcome now in the Championship.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Wexford manager Darragh Egan. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Wexford

The three previous seasons when the round-robin was in play saw Wexford qualify from Leinster. That record is in grave danger after their profligacy in front of goal cost them dearly against Dublin last time out.

With only one win from three so far, Sunday’s game against Westmeath is a must-win and Darragh Egan’s team will then require something from their last round against Kilkenny as well.