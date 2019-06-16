Clare minors squeeze through to Munster final while Limerick progress after 15-point win

Limerick booked their place Munster MHC final after a comfortable win over Tipperary.

Clare 0-18 Cork 2-11

Tipperary 1-15 Limerick 3-24

CLARE AND LIMERICK will contest the 2019 Munster MHC final on 30 June after picking up victories in Round 5 of the competition on Sunday.

Limerick cruised to a 15-point victory over Tipperary to book their place in the decider while Clare progressed after holding off a Cork fightback from seven points down.

It was 0-3 apiece between Cork and Clare after 13 minutes before the Banner started to edge their way in front.

Shane Meehan, who top-scored for Clare with 0-6, finished the first half with four points to help his side into a 0-12 0-6 lead at the break.

Cork’s Jack Cahalane reduced the gap to five shortly after the restart before further points from Meehan pushed Clare into a seven-point lead.

Source: Clare GAA Twitter

Darragh Flynn sparked the Cork revival with two goals to leave his side trailing by just one point, and another score from Cahalane gave them a one-point lead coming into the final five minutes of normal time.

That left the sides facing a grandstand finish and Cormac Murphy had the final say with a point on 33 minutes to secure a one-point win for Clare.

Limerick had little trouble as they secured a comprehensive win over Tipperary.

The Shannonsiders scored two goals in the first half through Cathal O’Neill and Aidan O’Connor.

Adam English added a third in the 14th minute of the second half as Limerick stormed to victory.

Source: Munster GAA Twitter.

Clare and Limerick will now prepare to meet in the Munster final in two weeks.

