Munster will need more than momentum to take down Saints

A WEEK AGO Munster’s trip to Northampton Saints looked a potentially daunting last stop on their Champions Cup pool journey, but the win over Saracens has certainly changed the feeling around today’s clash at Franklin’s Gardens [KO 3.15pm, Premier Sports 2].

Speaking to coaches and players across last weekend’s post-match media and Tuesday’s pre-game press conference in Limerick, the sense of relief was evident. By overcoming Sarries in a 17-12 dogfight last Saturday the province have eased the pressure on themselves and head to Northampton eyeing top spot in the pool.

Their outlook was boosted by Northampton’s own slip up away to Stade Francais. The Saints are now only a point ahead of Munster and today’s winners can look forward to a home game in the round of 16.

The Saints were depleted in Paris but have changed six for Munster. Five of those come in the Northampton pack, with captain Fraser Dingwall, Curtis Langdon, Alex Coles, Tom Pearson and Juarno Augustus all returning, while out-half Fin Smith has recovered from illness to take his place at out-half.

Fraser Dingwall is back to captain the Saints. Steve Haag Sports / Deon van der Merwe/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Deon van der Merwe/INPHO / Deon van der Merwe/INPHO

Yet this is the not the same Northampton that downed Munster home and away last year. Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam have both moved on and consistency has been an issue. On their day Northampton still play an exciting brand of rugby but they’ve lost five from 10 in the Premiership, leaving the defending champions labouring eighth in the table.

Some things haven’t changed. Northampton still like to play at pace and have a dangerous kicking game – something which caused Leinster problems in their Champions Cup semi-final last year.

This will likely be a different type of test to the one Munster faced against Saracens.

Phil Dowson’s men have been averaging just over 30 points a game across the Premiership and Champions Cup. Munster, by comparison, sit around 21 points per game. Northampton have scored 30 or more points in eight games this season, something Munster have managed on just three occasions.

Even accounting for the high scores which often happen in the Premiership, Northampton are a team who score a lot of points, and it takes a lot of points to beat them.

If this is to rumble into a shootout, Munster need to produce something big to become only the second team to win at Franklin’s Gardens this season.

Munster only managed three points in the first half against Saracens and a more clinical attacking opponent might have made them pay a heftier price. Munster also need a better return than the 22 handling errors that crept into their game last weekend.

If this all sounds a little pessimistic, then it’s worth remembering there were similar concerns around the province last year before Munster went away to record a bonus-point win at Toulon.

And just like that Toulon game, Munster head into the battle with Peter O’Mahony returning to the team. O’Mahony’s presence at the lineout alone can be a game-changer for the visitors.

Shane Daly (HIA) and John Hodnett (knock) have joined Munster’s long injury list but Diarmuid Kilgallen is finally fit to make his first competitive start for the province.

Munster signed Kilgallen from Connacht in a bid to inject more speed into their team but the Kildare man has been sidelined with leg and wrist injuries for most of the season, with his sole appearance coming against the All Blacks XV in November. He looked sharp with ball-in-hand that night but what he does out of possession will be just as important here.

Diarmuid Kilgallen is in for his first competitive start. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The Saracens win put some wind behind Munster’s sails, but they know even the slightest lapse in concentration can be heavily punished by a speedy Saints side who can mix up their point of attack.

“You have to fill the pitch, your linespeed has to be through the roof,” says Munster interim head coach Ian Costello.

“You have to have really good line integrity. The speed they play the game at, they have threats everywhere.

“They are probably the best passing team I have seen. They have five backs named in that England squad. Our forwards are going to play a huge part in terms of dictating the tempo, that will be critical.

“And our backline need to be physically dominant as well. It felt like Leinster and Saracens were very similar, an awful lot of linespeed, strong kicking game, very strong up front, a really clear identity and DNA.

“Northampton are at the other end of the spectrum in how they play the game, but it’s exciting because it is a different challenge and it will ask different questions of us. So to keep Saracens tryless was a massive confidence boost. But now we have to set up a little differently with a slightly different mindset with the threats this week.

“So with Northampton for example, we will be far more aggressive on edges. Whereas with Saracens, we had to respect the backfield more which softens up your edges. So they’d be the little subtle tweaks, but critical tweaks.”

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: James Ramm; Tommy Freeman, Fraser Dingwall (capt), Rory Hutchinson, Tom Seabrook; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Tarek Haffar, Curtis Langdon, Trevor Davison; Alex Coles, Tom Lockett; Josh Kemeny, Tom Pearson, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: Henry Walker, Tom West, Luke Green, Callum Hunter-Hill, Angus Scott-Young, Henry Pollock, Tom James, Tom Litchfield. MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Rory Scannell, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Dian Bleuler, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.