Dublin: 8°C Friday 13 November 2020
Munster reveal long-term injury for John Hodnett and another Covid-19 case

The 21-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an achilles tendon injury in training.

By Paul Dollery Friday 13 Nov 2020, 2:14 PM
The Munster squad in a huddle during a training session.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

FOUR MUNSTER PLAYERS have been ruled out of the province’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Ospreys at Thomond Park on Sunday (2.45pm).

John Hodnett, Alex McHenry and Liam Coombes have all sustained injuries in training, while an unnamed team-mate has tested positive for Covid-19.

Munster say McHenry will be unavailable “for the coming weeks” after undergoing surgery on a thumb issue. Coombes is nursing a minor hamstring problem.

For Hodnett, a long lay-off is in store. An achilles tendon injury will force the 21-year-old openside flanker to go under the knife next week.

Hodnett had impressed while featuring in Munster’s last three fixtures, with the West Cork man rewarded with starts in the wins over Dragons and Cardiff Blues.

The player who returned a positive result from Monday’s round of PCR testing is self-isolating and remains well, with no close contacts identified.

It’s the first case of the virus reported in the Munster camp since two members of the province’s senior squad tested positive ahead of the game against Edinburgh five weeks ago.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

