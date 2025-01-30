The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Clarke moves to Saracens from Munster
MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED this evening that hooker Eoghan Clarke has joined Saracens.
The 26-year-old makes the move to the English Premiership side on an 18-month contract.
Clarke rejoined Munster in November 2023 in the wake of Championship side Jersey Reds going into liquidation.
He had previously spent three years in the Munster Rugby Academy from 2018-21.
Since rejoining the province, Clarke scored two tries in 16 appearances for Munster.
A former Ireland U20 international, Clarke had first joined the Munster Rugby Academy after emerging initially at CBC Monkstown in Dublin.
