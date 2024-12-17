Lawler signs new two-year contract extension as Munster coach

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Mossy Lawler has signed a two-year contract extension with the province as a skills and assistant attack coach.

The news sees Lawler follow in the footsteps of Mike Prendergast and Denis Leamy, both recently committing their coaching futures to the province, also with two-year contract extensions.

Prendergast is in pole position to become Munster’s new head coach, a move that would pave the way for Lawler to assume added responsibility in the area of attack coaching.

Lawler rejoined Munster as skills coach ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. A former Munster player, he returned to the province after spending eight years involvred with Connacht, where he had worked in the roles of attack and skills coach.

Advertisement

Lawler played with Munster from 2000 to 2008, enjoying Champions Cup, Celtic League and Celtic Cup success before making the move to play in the Premiership with Wasps.

The Limerick man has previously held the position of UL Bohemian’s Director of Rugby and coached at his former school Ardscoil Rís.