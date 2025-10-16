Edogbo and Gleeson return to beef up Munster pack for Croke Park clash

EDWIN EDOGBO AND Brian Gleeson will both start in the Munster pack in Saturday’s URC round four clash against Leinster in Croke Park (5.15pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports).

For the second game in succession, head coach Clayton McMillan makes 10 changes as Munster look to build on the bonus-point win over Edinburgh which extended their perfect start to three wins from three.

In the pack, John Ryan starts at tighthead, while Edogbo makes his first start since December 2023 after a successful return from injury as a replacement against Edinburgh.

Captain Tadhg Beirne starts in the back row on his first appearance of the season, where is joined by Jack O’Donoghue and Gleeson.

Ethan Coughlan and Jack Crowley pair up in the half-backs, with Thaakir Abrahams, Dan Kelly and Shane Daly all starting.

On the bench, Lee Barron, Jeremy Loughman and Academy prop Ronan Foxe provide the front row back-up with Jean Kleyn and Gavin Coombes completing the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson, JJ Hanrahan and Alex Nankivell are the backline replacements.

Munster Rugby (V Leinster)

15. Shane Daly

14. Andrew Smith

13. Tom Farrell

12. Dan Kelly

11. Thaakir Abrahams

10. Jack Crowley

9. Ethan Coughlan

1. Michael Milne

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. John Ryan

4. Edwin Edogbo

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Tadhg Beirne (capt)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. Brian Gleeson

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Ronan Foxe

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Paddy Patterson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Alex Nankivell