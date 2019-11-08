This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World Cup contingent return for Munster as Van Graan names team to face Ulster

Peter O’Mahony will captain a side set to feature eight of the Irish players returning from Japan.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Nov 2019, 12:07 PM
3 minutes ago 7 Views 1 Comment
Peter O'Mahony at Munster training ahead of his return to action this weekend.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
MUCH OF MUNSTER’S World Cup contingent will return to the fray against Ulster at Thomond Park tomorrow evening [KO 5.15pm, Live eir sport 1 and Premier Sport 2.]

Peter O’Mahony captains the side as eight of those who played in Japan are set to feature. 

Conor Murray is among the replacements while Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, and CJ Stander all start the game. 

It means Johann van Graan has made 12 changes to the side that beat the Cardiff Blues last weekend, with Alby Mathewson, Chris Cloete and JJ Hanrahan the trio to keep their places. 

Joey Carbery misses out through an ankle injury, and Van Graan says he hopes that his fly-half will be fit for action before Christmas. 

Munster (vs Ulster) 

15. Mike Haley 
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrel
12. Rory Scannell
11. Liam Coombes
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Alby Mathewson

1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander 

Replacements: Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Tyler Bleyendaal, Arno Botha.

 

