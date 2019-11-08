World Cup contingent return for Munster as Van Graan names team to face Ulster

Peter O'Mahony at Munster training ahead of his return to action this weekend.

MUCH OF MUNSTER’S World Cup contingent will return to the fray against Ulster at Thomond Park tomorrow evening [KO 5.15pm, Live eir sport 1 and Premier Sport 2.]

Peter O’Mahony captains the side as eight of those who played in Japan are set to feature.

Conor Murray is among the replacements while Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, and CJ Stander all start the game.

It means Johann van Graan has made 12 changes to the side that beat the Cardiff Blues last weekend, with Alby Mathewson, Chris Cloete and JJ Hanrahan the trio to keep their places.

Joey Carbery misses out through an ankle injury, and Van Graan says he hopes that his fly-half will be fit for action before Christmas.

Munster (vs Ulster)

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrel

12. Rory Scannell

11. Liam Coombes

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Alby Mathewson

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Stander

Replacements: Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Tyler Bleyendaal, Arno Botha.