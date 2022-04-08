Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 8 April 2022
O'Mahony and Carbery ruled out for Exeter trip, while Coombes undergoes ankle surgery

Stand-in captain Jack O’Donoghue is joined in the back row by John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen, while Ben Healy steps in at 10.

By Gavan Casey Friday 8 Apr 2022, 12:24 PM
41 minutes ago 2,824 Views 11 Comments
Joey Carbery (L), Munster head coach Johann van Graan, and captain Peter O'Mahony.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN dealt further injury blows in the shape of captain Peter O’Mahony and out-half Joey Carbery, with Johann van Graan making eight changes to the side who were beaten by Leinster ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 first leg versus Exeter at Sandy Park (17:30, BT Sport).

Standout eight Gavin Coombes, who was injured in last weekend’s crushing defeat at Thomond Park and was expected to miss at least the European first leg, has undergone ankle surgery and is ruled out until May.

Jack O’Donoghue will skipper Munster in place of O’Mahony, who the southern province say presented with a hamstring complaint but will be reassessed on Monday ahead of next weekend’s Champions Cup second leg. Carbery, who also started the interpro defeat to his former side Leinster, has a “a low-grade leg/knee injury” but is expected to return to full training on Monday.

Alongside blindside O’Donoghue in the back row are John Hodnett at openside and academy prospect Alex Kendellen at eight.

Ben Healy starts in Carbery’s stead at 10, with Conor Murray retaining his place at scrum-half.

Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Simon Zebo and Jean Kleyn all return to the starting XV after recent knocks, while Van Graan has opted for a six-two split on Munster’s bench.

Craig Casey, whose impact upon his introduction against Leinster was conspicuous, backs up Murray at nine while Rory Scannell will cover the rest of the backline.

Jack O’Sullivan is the additional forward included on the bench, while lock Thomas Ahern is set to make his European debut as a replacement.

International trio Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Conway had all already been ruled out of Saturday’s trip through injury.

h3>Munster

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Keith Earls
  • 13. Chris Farrell
  • 12. Damian de Allende
  • 11. Simon Zebo
  • 10. Ben Healy
  • 9. Conor Murray
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. Stephen Archer
  • 4. Jean Kleyn
  • 5. Fineen Wycherley
  • 6. Jack O’Donoghue (Captain)
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Alex Kendellen

Replacements:

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Josh Wycherley
  • 18. John Ryan
  • 19. Jason Jenkins
  • 20. Thomas Ahern
  • 21. Craig Casey
  • 22. Rory Scannell
  • 23. Jack O’Sullivan

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
